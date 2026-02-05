Apple has released watchOS 11.6.2 update for the Apple Watch Series 6 through Series 10, Apple Watch SE and SE 2, and Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2.

The company’s tech says “this update provides important bug fixes and is recommended for all users,” says Apple.

MacRumors notes that watchOS 11.6.2 will only appear on Apple Watch models that have not already been updated to watchOS 26 or later.

