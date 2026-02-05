Apple Original Films upcoming action-buddy-comedy, “Mayday,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh is set to bow on September 4 on Apple TV.

The studio announced the date at its Apple TV press day and also unveiled a first look image, reports Deadline.

Here’s how “Mayday” is described: When hot shot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly (Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh), a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he’s toast – but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy’s rescue, and a bond neither saw coming?

An Apple Original Film hailing from Skydance Media, the film is written, directed and produced by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, alongside Maximum Effort’s Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau. Reynolds and George Dewey will also produce through Maximum Effort, along with John G. Scotti, serve as executive producers.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

