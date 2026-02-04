Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Macworld: If Apple is richer than ever, why does it feel so broke? Tim Cook’s choices may keep the company in the black, but Apple fans are starting to see red.

° From AppleInsider: Apple Intelligence researchers are proposing a new approach to text-to-speech that would make Siri quicker to respond. That might, though, also make conversations flow more naturally.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has informed developers of an upcoming update to the minimum Software Development Kit (SDK) requirements for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS apps.

° From MacRumors: Apple today stopped signing iOS 26.2, which means that iPhone users who have updated to iOS 26.2.1 are no longer able to downgrade to the earlier version of iOS.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple has posted a new ad about the folks involved in the making of the Apple TV shows and films.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Serhii Popov, senior software engineer, and Pavlo Haidamak, product manager, both from MacPaw, to talk about Eney, “the world’s first Computerbeing.”

