The global tablet market continued its recovery in 2025, with shipments rising 9.8% year on year to 162 million units according to the latest research from Omdia. And Apple dominated the market.

Apple sold 19 million iPads in the fourth quarter of 2025 for 44.9% global market share. That compares to sales of approximately 17 million and 42.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024. That’s annual growth of 16.5%.

The other top five tablet makers and their global market share in the fourth quarter of 2025 were Samsung (14.7%), Lenovo (8.8%), Huawei (6.9%), and Xiaomi (6.4%).

“In 2025, the tablet market delivered its highest annual shipment volume since the pandemic-driven demand boom of 2020,” said Himani Mukka, research manager at Omdia. “Seasonal holiday demand, combined with vendor pre-build activity ahead of anticipated memory constraints, provided a meaningful uplift to shipments in the final quarter. However, tablet demand will come under increasing pressure in 2026.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related