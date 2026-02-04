Apple TV has unveiled the official trailer for thesecond season of the Monsterverse series from Legendary Television. Starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm, the 10-episode second season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” will premiere globally on Friday, February 27, with the first episode, followed by one episode every Friday until May 1, 2026.

Season one of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings looking to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), both in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

Here’s how the second season is described: Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.

As previously announced, season two will feature Kong and Godzilla, and introduce a new Titan: the enigmatic Titan X that is now officially on the loose. Titan X isn’t just another monster; it’s a living cataclysm. When its massive bioluminescent form breaks the surface of the ocean, the world seems to hold its breath. In “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” season two, Titan X stands at the center of the mystery — an ancient force emerging from the deep, its purpose uncertain, its power unmatched, its awe and terror in equal measure. New season two guest stars include Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper and Camilo Jiménez Varón.

