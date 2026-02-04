Apple TV and the stars of “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” have unveiled a first look at the darkly comedic half-hour thriller from creator and showrunner David J. Rosen.

Starring Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black,” “The Monkey”) and Jake Johnson (“Mythic Quest,” “New Girl”), the 10-episode season will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, May 20, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through July 15.

Here’s how the series is described: “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” follows newly divorced mom Paula (Maslany) as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer. Convinced she witnessed a crime — while simultaneously struggling through a custody battle and an identity crisis — Paula begins her own investigation, one that could unravel a greater conspiracy while also holding the keys to rebuilding her family and sense of self.

