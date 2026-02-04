Apple TV has released the teaser for “Imperfect Women,” a new psychological thriller.

It stars and is executive produced by Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Shining Girls,” “Mad Men”) and Kerry Washington (“Scandal,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “UnPrisoned”), and created for television by Annie Weisman (“Physical,” “Based on a True Story”), who also serves as showrunner. The eight-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 18, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through April 29.

Here’s how it’s described: Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, “Imperfect Women” examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Emmy Award winners Moss and Washington also includes Kate Mara (“House of Cards,” “The Martian”), Joel Kinnaman (“For All Mankind”), Corey Stoll (“House of Cards”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton,” “Central Park”), Audrey Zahn (“Wildcat”), Jill Wagner (“Special Ops: Lioness”), Rome Flynn (“With Love”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Violette Linnz (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”), Indiana Elle (“The Housemaid”), Jackson Kelly (“The Pitt”), Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”), Ana Ortiz (“Ugly Betty”) and Wilson Bethel (“All Rise”).

