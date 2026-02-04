Apple Sports — the free app for iPhone that gives fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more — has added golf to its growing list of supported sports.

Golf fans can follow along as each tournament unfolds with access to live scores for all official PGA Tour and LPGA Tour events, including the majors, starting this weekend with the PGA’s WM Phoenix Open.

Fans can track their favorite players through each event with hole-by-hole results and individual scorecards alongside live leaderboards, plus scores from every round during each tournament throughout the year.

Also included in this release is the addition of some of Europe’s most popular soccer federation cups: DFB-Pokal, Coupe de France, Coppa Italia, and Copa del Rey. With this weekend’s momentous lineup of professional sporting events — including the Super Bowl — fans can utilize the personalized Apple Sports home experience to follow their favorite teams and leagues. Events are grouped by league, intuitive controls allow fans to set their preferred order, and favorited teams always appear at the top, offering instant access to the scores and updates fans care about most.

Live Activities from Apple Sports deliver real-time updates directly to a user’s iPhone Lock Screen and Apple Watch.1 Game Card Sharing lets fans share their excitement for any tournament or match across all supported leagues and competitions.

