Apple has rolled out release candidates of macOS Tahoe 26.3, iOS 26.3, iPadOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, watchOS 26.3, and visionOS 26.3.

A release candidate (RC), also known as gamma testing or “going silver”, is a beta version with the potential to be a stable product, which is ready to release unless significant bugs emerge.

Registered developers can download the release candidates via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related