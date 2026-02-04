The Apple TV comedy, “The Dink,” will debut on July 24. It stars Jake Johnson and Mary Steenburgen.

Here’s how the film is described: Washed up former tennis prodigy Dusty Boyd (Jake Johnson) has been reduced to coaching unruly children at his father Chuck’s (Ed Harris) suburban country club. Desperate for his father’s approval, Dusty blindly supports Chuck’s vendetta against the new craze taking over the club: pickleball. But when Dusty reaggravates an old injury, taking away his ability to play tennis, he resorts to the unthinkable in the name of rehab. He not only tries pickleball, but, thanks in part to his enchanting new partner Candace (Mary Steenburgen), he finds himself actually enjoying it. Torn between two worlds, Dusty is forced to finally face the ghosts of his past athletic failures, including his childhood nemesis, Andy Roddick (Andy Roddick). Ultimately, Dusty is drawn into a desperate battle for the future of the club, his father’s affection and his very identity.

Alongside Johnson, Steenburgen, Harris and Roddick, the all-star cast includes Patton Oswalt, Chloe Fineman, Chris Parnell and Aaron Chen, as well as Ben Stiller.

Directed by Josh Greenbaum (“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”), “The Dink” is an underdog story produced by Stiller (“Dodgeball”) and John Lesher for Red Hour Films, and Rob Paris and Mike Witherill for Rivulet Entertainment. In addition to starring, Johnson serves as producer. The film is written by Sean Clements (“Workaholics”) and executive produced by Rick Steele, Clements, Greenbaum, Joe Hardesty, Jonathan McCoy and Daniel Crosser.

