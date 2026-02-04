Apple has announced that it’s expanding skill-building and training programs for people across its supply chain in India with a new education hub in Bengaluru and a wider suite of development courses at Apple supplier facilities throughout the country.

The Apple Education Hub, a first of its kind in India, operates in collaboration with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and will begin offering new courses in March.

Apple has announced that it’s also expanding its suite of development courses available to supplier employees at more than 25 supplier sites in India. Starting with Tata Electronics, the new curriculum will help supplier employees develop skills in digital literacy, Swift coding, robotics, automation technology, and smart manufacturing. These new courses mark the latest initiative from Apple’s global $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund, according to Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation.

As part of Apple’s engagement with MAHE, the Education Hub will serve as a space that brings together trainers and students to learn directly from educators who are specialised in providing and delivering digital education, starting with digital literacy and Swift coding for beginners. Faculty from MAHE will impart these curriculums to supplier trainers, enabling them to deliver sessions to larger employee groups.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related