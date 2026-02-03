Twelve South has introduced PowerCapsule, an ultra-slim magnetic power bank designed for daily carry.

It sports a satin-finish zinc alloy frame and a cactus-based soft-touch inlay and delivers Qi2-certified wireless charging up to 15W for iPhone and Qi2-compatible devices in a pocket-ready design. It snaps on with a secure magnetic alignment and has a soft synthetic inlay.

The PowerCapsule is available in 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh capacities, it supports charging two ways, wireless or wired via USB-C, and includes pass-through charging, allowing users to power iPhone while the battery recharges.

According to the folks at Twelve South, the back inlay uses a cactus-based synthetic material derived from plants, chosen for its warm hand-feel and refined grip. The PowerCapsule provides Qi2-certified wireless charging up to 15W.

It’s viable in “dune” and “slate” color ways at twelvesouth.com, and later in February on Amazon. The 5,000mAh version is US$49.99, and the 10,000mAh version is $59.99. International availability, including the UK and Europe, will follow later in February.

