As noted by MacRumors, Apple has emailed customers a final reminder to upgrade their Home app by February 10.

The tech giant says users who don’t upgrade may experience issues with accessories and automations, or lose access to their smart home in the app entirely. What’s more, users who don’t upgrade will miss out on newer features like robot vacuum cleaner support, and they won’t receive important security fixes and performance improvements, Apple adds.

The Home app allows you to control all your smart home accessories on all your Apple devices. Apple says “it’s secure and protects your personal data. And with HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple TV set up as the ultimate home hub.”

