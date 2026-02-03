“Matchbox The Movie,” — a live-action feature film from Skydance and Mattel Films — rolls onto Apple TV on October 9, reports Deadline.

It’s directed by Sam Hargrave and stars John Cena. The movie, inspired by Mattel’s iconic real-world die-cast toy vehicle line, will be based on a screenplay by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper.

Here’s how it’s described: Pic is an action-packed, globetrotting adventure about a group of friends since childhood who have their lives upended when undercover CIA agent Sean (Cena), their long-absent former leader, returns to their small town and unwittingly gets them embroiled in a frantic international pursuit to save the world.

The movie also stars Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Danai Gurira, Golshifteh Faranhani and more.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

