John Cho (Murderbot, Searching) has been cast in the new Apple TV series The Off Weeks, starring and executive produced by Ben Stiller and Jessica Chastain, from director Michael Showalter, showrunner Alissa Nutting and Apple Studios., reports Deadline.

Here’s how the series is described: When divorce throws writing professor Gus Adler’s life into chaos, he struggles to hold things together during “on weeks” when he has custody of his kids. But in his “off weeks,” he’s falling dangerously in love with Stella West, a mysterious woman whose arrival puts Gus’ on-week duties and off-week ambitions on a fatal collision course.

The previously announced cast also includes series regulars Arian Moayed as Angelo, Gus’s boss, and Annaleigh Ashford as Jade, Gus’s next-door neighbor. Richard Gere, a recurring guest star like Choe, will play the role of Jonathan.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related