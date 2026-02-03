Ahead of the season two debut of “Your Friends & Neighbors,” Apple TV has announced that the drama has been renewed for a third season, and shared a new teaser trailer offering a first look of the upcoming second season.

Starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm, and hailing from creator Jonathan Tropper, “Your Friends & Neighbors” season two will make its global debut on Apple TV with one episode on Friday, April 3, followed by new episodes every Friday through June 5.

In season two, Andrew Cooper (Hamm) doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk. The second season welcomes Emmy Award nominee James Marsden, who moves into the neighborhood alongside returning stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

