Apple TV has unveiled a first look at Apple Original Films’ “Way of the Warrior Kid,” from director McG’s upcoming film based on the novel by Jocko Willink. It will debut on Apple TV on November 20 and stars Chris Pratt, Linda Cardellini and Jude Hill.

Here’s how “Way of the Warrior Kid” is described: Middle school has been a nightmare for Marc (Hill), a good kid who’s bullied by his classmates and feels like he’s behind in everything, from academics to P.E. to just making friends. That changes when his injured Uncle Jake (Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL, comes to spend the summer and recuperate with Marc and his mom, Sarah (Cardellini). To help Marc defend himself, Jake devises an ambitious program he calls “Operation Warrior Kid” based on his SEAL training. Instead of teaching his nephew how to fight, Jake shows Marc what real courage is, facing down his own demons along the way.

It’s based on the bestselling novel by former Navy SEAL Willink, “Way of the Warrior Kid” is directed by McG (“Charlie’s Angels,” “Terminator Salvation”) from a screenplay by Will Staples (“Without Remorse,” “The Right Stuff”).

Alongside Pratt, Cardellini, Hill and Willink, the cast also includes Ava Torres, Levi McConaughey, Darien Sills-Evans, Carl McDowell, Parker Young and more.

Hailing from Apple and Skydance Media, “Way of the Warrior Kid” is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, alongside McG and Mary Viola for Wonderland Sound, Chris Pratt for Indivisible Productions, Ben Everard for Everard Entertainment, Bruce Wayne Gillies and author Willink. Staples, Steven Bello and Cliff Lanning serve as executive producers.

