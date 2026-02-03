Apple TV has unveiled the first look images for director Jonah Hill’s upcoming dark comedy, “Outcome.”

It stars Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Matt Bomer, and Hill announced that the Apple Original Film will premiere globally on Apple TV on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Here’s how “Outcome” is described: “Outcome” is a dark comedy that centers on Reef Hawk (Reeves), a beloved Hollywood star who must dive into the depths of his hidden demons after he is extorted with a mysterious video that’s sure to shatter his image and end his career. With the support of his lifelong besties, Kyle (Diaz) and Xander (Bomer), along with his crisis lawyer, Ira (Hill), Reef embarks on a soul-searching journey to make amends with anyone he could have possibly wronged in hopes of identifying the blackmailer. Co-writer and director Hill brings a unique lens to Reef’s wild but spiritually cleansing, nostalgic and eye-opening trip down memory lane, where confronting his past might be the only way to rescue his future.

Alongside Reeves, Diaz, Bomer and Hill, the ensemble cast includes Martin Scorsese, Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox, David Spade, Atsuko Okatsuka, Roy Wood Jr., Kaia Gerber, Ivy Wolk and more.

Written by Hill and Ezra Woods, “Outcome” hails from Apple Studios and is produced by Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin and Hill under their Strong Baby banner, with Adam Merims serving as executive producer.

