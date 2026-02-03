A new rumor says that Apple will skip the N2P process of its manufacturing partner, TSMC to cut cost. This would affect (but not adversely) the M6 processor expected in a major redesign of the MacBook Pro later this year.

The China Times reports that TSMC will start mass production of its 2nm N2P process in the second half of 2026. However, Apple will reportedly stay on N2 for the A20, A20 Pro, and the M6 to control wafer costs and secure enough supply for future Macs while still delivering strong performance through chip design improvements.

Apple’s first MacBook Pro models with OLED displays will launch in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to Korea’s The Elec.

“By staying on N2, Apple cuts costs, avoids early supply limits, and still delivers strong gains through design,” according to The MacObserver. “For the OLED MacBook Pro and the M6, that balance matters more than a small bump from N2P.”

According to The China Times — as interpreted by The MacObserver — here’s how TSMC plans to roll out its 2nm family:

° N2 enters mass production in 2026.

° N2P and A16 launch in the second half of 2026.

° N2P targets higher clock speeds for select mobile and HPC chips.

° A16 targets complex AI and high power chips with special power delivery needs.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related