Apple has launched Apple Music Replay for 2026, giving subscribers early access to their personalized music listening statistics and trends for the year.

You can find it in the ‌Apple Music‌ app. Open the Home tab and scroll to the “Replay: Your Top Music” section. You can also access it via Apple Music for the web by signing in with your Apple ID. Once the Replay 2026 playlist is added to your library, it updates automatically every week.

