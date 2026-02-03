Apple has announced Xcode 26.3, which introduces support for agentic coding, a new way in Xcode for developers to build apps using coding agents such as Anthropic’s Claude Agent and OpenAI’s Codex.

With agentic coding, Xcode can work with greater autonomy toward a developer’s goals — from breaking down tasks to making decisions based on the project architecture and using built-in tools. Expanding on the intelligence features introduced in Xcode 26, which brought a brand-new coding assistant for writing and editing in Swift, this release gives coding agents access to even more of Xcode’s capabilities.

Agents like Claude Agent and Codex can now collaborate throughout the entire development life cycle, giving developers the power to streamline workflows, iterate faster, and bring ideas to life like never before, said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. Agents can search documentation, explore file structures, update project settings, and verify their work visually by capturing Xcode Previews and iterating through builds and fixes.

“With seamless access to Claude Agent and Codex, developers can bring the advanced reasoning of these models directly into their app-building workflow,” she added. “This connection combines the power of these agents with Xcode’s native capabilities to provide the best results when developing for Apple platforms, giving developers the flexibility to work with the model that best fits their project.”

In addition to these built-in integrations, Xcode 26.3 makes its capabilities available through the Model Context Protocol, an open standard that gives developers the flexibility to use any compatible agent or tool with Xcode.

Availability

Xcode 26.3 is available as a release candidate for all members of the Apple Developer Program starting today, with a release coming soon on the App Store.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related