In another award for Apple Original Films’ “F1: The Movie,” a song from the soundtrack, Chris Stapleton’s Bad As I Used To Be, won “Best Country Solo Performance,” at the 68th GRAMMY Awards.

The film soundtrack was also nominated, but didn’t win, in two other categories:

° Best Dance Pop Recording: Just Keep Watching by Tate McRae;

° Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media;

Also, the second season of “Severance” was nominated for “Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television),” but didn’t win.

Both “F1” and “Severance” are now streaming on Apple TV.

