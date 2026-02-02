Apple TV has unveiled a first look at the season two return of “Sugar,” the neo-noir detective drama starring and executive produced by Colin Farrell.

The eight-episode second season of “Sugar” will make its global return on Friday, June 19 on Apple TV with one episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through August 7.

Here’s how the series is described:“Sugar” is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Season two ushers in the return of Los Angeles’ iconic private detective and film connoisseur, John Sugar. Emmy Award nominee Colin Farrell returns for a new case, tracking the troubled older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer as his search for his beloved missing sister continues. As the investigation expands into a citywide conspiracy with sinister intentions, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question — how far will he go to do what’s right?

In addition to Farrell, the second season of “Sugar” introduces a brand-new cast, including Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Sasha Calle and special guest star Shea Whigham.

Season two of “Sugar” is showrun by Sam Catlin, who also executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films under Kinberg’s overall deal with Apple TV. Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. “Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich.

