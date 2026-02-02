Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Deadline: The Studio team has withdrawn from Apple TV’s press day, to be held early next week, following the death of star Catherine O’Hara..

° From AppleInsider:An auction that featured Steve Jobs’ signed checks, his collection of Bob Dylan 8-track cassettes, computers, bow ties, and more has concluded, pulling down more than $8 million.

° From 9to5Mac: JP Morgan released a new investor note today, raising Apple’s stock price target yet again, to $325.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple might be slow to jump on the AI bandwagon, but internally, the company “runs on Anthropic at this point.” Apparently, the company was also ready to rebuild Siri around Claude, but the deal fell through at the last moment.

° From Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the entire market): Over 80% of iTunes users aren’t subscribed to Apple Music, representing an untapped market.

° From Creative Bloq: “The Case of Apple’s Disappearing Chargers (AKA Yet More Greed)”

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode Antigravity CEO Michael Shabun talks about what makes their 8K 360 degree drone different than any other drone on the market.

