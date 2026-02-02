Jamf, which specializes in managing and securing Apple at work, has announced the close of its acquisition by Francisco Partners (“FP”) for $13.05 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion.

“Francisco Partners’ investment in Jamf represents an exciting milestone in our journey,” said John Strosahl, CEO at Jamf. “We have built a trusted platform that helps organizations of all sizes manage and secure their Apple ecosystem with exceptional reliability and simplicity. With FP’s support and resources, we are well-positioned to accelerate our innovation roadmap, expand our suite of offerings, and deepen value for our customers and partners around the world.”

“Jamf has built a leading position in the Apple management and security market, and we see significant opportunity to accelerate the company’s growth strategy,” said Brian Decker, Partner and Co-CIO at Francisco Partners. “We are pleased to partner with Jamf’s talented team to broaden its product offerings and deliver even greater value to its customers as the company continues to scale globally.”

Jamf’s stockholders voted to approve the transaction at the Jamf’s Special Meeting of Stockholders on January 8, 2026.

With the completion of the transaction, Jamf’s common stock will no longer be publicly listed on NASDAQ, and Jamf will continue operations as a privately held company.

