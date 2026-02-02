As noted by MacRumors, Apple has released operating system updates for some of its older devices.

The company has released macOS 11.7.11, watchOS 10.6.2, and watchOS 9.6.4 for older Macs and Apple Watches that can’t run the current versions of watchOS and macOS 26. On the Mac, the update can be installed through the Settings app. On the Apple Watch, you’ll have to use the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Apple has also released iOS 16.7.14 to address an iOS 16.7.13 issue that caused some older iPhones in Australia to be unable to connect to emergency services. It’s available for the iPhone 8, ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus, and ‌iPhone‌ X models, and it will allow these devices to place calls to emergency services in Australia.

iOS 16.7.4 can be downloaded by opening up the Settings app on the ‌iPhone‌ and going to Settings > General > Software Update. There is also an iPadOS 16.7.14 update available for older iPads.

