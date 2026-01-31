Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of January 26-30.

° Apple may be less than a month away from unveiling the results of its Google Gemini partnership.

° Apple has revealed the new Apple Watch Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop, honoring Black History Month.

° Apple has unveiled an updated AirTag that helps users keep track of and find items with Apple’s Find My app.

° A massive data leak includes 900,000 usernames and passwords for Apple accounts.

° Apple has released iOS 26.2.1, iPadOS 26.2.1, and watchOS 26.1 with support for new AirTags.

° The iPhone now has 9% of India’s smartphone market.

° Evercore analysts predict that increased popularity of the iPhone 17 Pro models will more than cover a drop in Services growth.

° According to SellCell, 78% of iPhone users report having updated to iOS 26, while 22% say they haven’t.

° Apple and Google’s app stores are still hosting dozens of “nudify” apps that can take people’s photos and use AI to generate nude images of them, according to watchdog group Tech Transparency Project.

° Apple Original Films and Apple TV productions have collected five Eddie Awards nominations.

° Reincubate sues Apple for patent infringement and ‘Sherlocking’ its Camo app.

° Apple TV shows pick up nine Writers Guild Awards nominations.

° Apple CEO Tim Cook says he’s “heartbroken by the events in Minneapolis.”

° Apple’s Creator Studio app collection for the Mac and iPad is now available at the company’s respective app stores.

° Apple has updated its Keynote, Numbers, and Pages apps for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

° Apple, Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon amassed US $7.8 billion in fines for privacy and competition violations in 2025

° Sebastiann de With, a Dutch designer living in Santa Cruz, California, has announced that he’s joined the Design Team at Apple.

° Apple’s iPhone 16 was the best-selling smartphone globally in 2025, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Handset Model Sales Tracker.

° Global iPhone shipments grew 7% to 240.6 million units in 2025.

° Apple has acquired Q.ai, an Israeli startup working on artificial intelligence technology for audio.

° Apple’s quarterly revenue for its fiscal first quarter of 2026 was up 16% year-over-year.

