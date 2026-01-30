In a call with analysts and the press about Apple’s record-breaking quarter finances, CEO Tim Cook said the company will roll out “innovations that have never been seen before” this year.

“As I said at the beginning of my remarks, this was, in so many ways, a remarkable quarter for Apple, and we’re excited for all the opportunities we’ll have in the year ahead to deliver innovations that have never been seen before and enrich the lives of users every step of the way,”

Here’s a breakdown of the anticipated 2026 Apple product lineup:

iPhone & Mobile

Foldable iPhone: A device with a ~7.8-inch display is rumored.

iPhone 17e: Expected in early 2026 with an A19 chip, Dynamic Island, and a center-stage front camera.

iPhone 18 Pro: Expected to feature 12GB of RAM and Apple’s own C1 modem.

Mac & Computing

M5 MacBook Air and Pro: Updates to the 14-inch and 16-inch models with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips.

Budget MacBook: A new, low-cost 13-inch laptop (possibly using A-series chips) is in development.

Mac Studio and Mac mini: Refreshes powered by M5-series chips.

Studio Display 2: Potentially with 120Hz ProMotion support. We might also see an updated Pro Display XDR unveiled.

° A MacBook Pro with M6 processor, OLED display, possibly a touchscreen, and perhaps cellular support late in the year (or perhaps early 2027).

iPad & Wearables

OLED iPads: Continued transition to OLED displays and A19 Pro chips.

iPad Air (M4): Spec bump expected for the iPad Air line.

AirPods with Cameras: High-end AirPods featuring infrared cameras to support Apple Intelligence features.

Smart Home & AR

Apple Home Hub: A new device acting as a smart home command center, featuring a display and FaceTime camera. It may be dubbed the “HomePad” or “Control Center.”

Affordable Vision Pro: A, more accessible, lower-cost version of the Vision Pro headset.

° An update of the Apple TV set-top box with an Apple-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip.

Software

° A major revamp of Siri, focusing on advanced AI and Apple Intelligence.

° And, of course, updates of macOS, iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS.

