Here are some of the latest software announcements:

° Stellar has released upgraded versions of its US$59.99 flagship Data Recovery Software for Mac and Windows devices.

Building on improvements from 2025, these upgrades bring features that the company says support enhancements like up to 40% faster Deep Scans and robust support for emerging operating systems and hardware. You can try the free version by going to https://www.stellarinfo.com/free-data-recovery.php.

° Life’s Moments App has launched on the iPhone and Android. The app “gives families and pet owners an intuitive way to capture, store and organize photos, videos, milestones and important records — all in one secure digital Family Tree, designed to be handed down to the next generation.”

Available at the Apple App Store, the ad-free app offers unlimited storage and supports 12 languages. Life’s Moments App is available worldwide via subscription with a free trial, followed by US$4.99 per month or $44.99 per year.

° WhatsApp has announced a new, lockdown-style feature called Strict Account Settings. If you turn this on, certain account settings will lock to the most restrictive settings, and it will limit how your WhatsApp works in some ways, like blocking attachments and media from people not in your contacts.

You can enable Strict Account Settings – which is rolling out gradually over the coming weeks – by going to Settings > Privacy > Advanced.

° Archy, the all-in-one practice management platform for dental practices, has launched the Archy mobile app for iPhone and Android. The company says it’s the first true native mobile app from a complete dental practice management platform, giving dental teams real-time access to patient texting, clinical notes, high-resolution X-rays, and scheduling from anywhere.

