° From Cult of Mac: Apple just gave new subscribers an extended opportunity to try its music streaming service, offering three months of Apple Music completely free.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Watch offline map routes have debuted for Strava and Komoot apps.

° From AppleInsider: In an extensive new interview, ex-Apple iPod designer Tony Fadell calls out Apple Intelligence, says Apple got the car project wrong, but could now do an AI pin.

° From MacRumors: Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio this week, Apple has quietly stopped selling its valuable “Pro Apps Bundle for Education” (archived link).

° From Macworld: Apple patched a bug causing iPhone network issues in a recent update. However, the iOS update that apparently caused the issue is still unavailable.

° From the Rolling Stone: Neil Young is waging war on Apple and Verizon over their Trump support.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode the CES highlights wrap with some standout demos, including earbuds that dramatically isolate speech from loud background noise and, a tiny NFC-powered, app-configurable two-button accessory for triggering shortcuts.

