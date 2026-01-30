On its iPhone Upgrade Programme page in the UK, Apple says the program is coming to an end, “but we think you’ll love what’s next.”

From the page: You don’t need to do anything right now, just keep making your remaining payments. When it’s time for your next iPhone, the Flexible Finance Account※ will offer you a new, more flexible way to upgrade.

The ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program allowed customers to get a new ‌iPhone‌ annually with AppleCare+ included for a monthly fee. After 11-12 payments, they could upgrade to the latest model, provided they trade in their current device in good condition.

