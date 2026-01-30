Smart Analytics Global (SAG) has released its “Q4 2025 and 2025 Global Smartphone Vendor Shipment and Market Share” report and ranking, showing that global smartphone shipments reached 1.26 billion units in 2025, growing 2.6% year over year.

According to SAG, Apple ranked as the world’s largest smartphone vendor by shipment volume in 2025, shipping 242.8 million units, growing 9.9% year over year and capturing 19.3% global market share, up from 18.1% in 2024. This marks the first year Apple gained the leadership of global smartphone annual shipment volume.

Apple shipped 82.6 million units of iPhones worldwide in Q4 2025 with a 24.6% market share, reflecting strong year-over-year growth of 10.6%. SAG noted that iPhone ASP [average sales price] tapped US$1,000 mark for the first time in quarter four (Q4) of 2025, standing at US$1,032, surging 11.5% year-over-year. Apple’s robust iPhone revenue and ASP performance in Q4 2025 was primarily driven by a richer product mix, including a higher share of iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models as well as increased adoption of higher memory configurations of iPhone 17 series, according to Linda Sui, the founder of SAG

“Apple strengthened its shipment leadership in North America and Western Europe,” she added. “Particularly strong momentum was seen in China, where Apple ranked No. 1 in Q4 2025 with a record high 22.6% market share, growing from 17.3% one year ago.”

