Sorry to be a bit late in posting this, but here at Apple World Today, we’re still recovering from “Snowmegeddon.” But following are some tidbits from yesterday’s conference call regarding Apple’s record-breaking quarter finances:

° “Wearables home and accessories revenue was $11.5 billion, down 2% year over year,” said Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh. “During the quarter, we experienced constraints on the AirPods Pro 3, and we believe the overall category would have grown had it not been for these constraints.° Apple CEO Tim Cook added that Apple is aware of the rising prices and “will look at a range of options to deal with that” over the long term, if necessary.

° There are now more than 2.5 billion active Apple devices.

° “We’re especially proud of the work we’re doing to support American innovation,” Cook said. “Last year, we committed to invest $600 billion over 4 years in vital industries like advanced manufacturing, Silicon engineering, and artificial intelligence.”

° The company spent more than $10 billion on Research & Development (R&D) for the first time. The $10.9 billion sum was a significant increase over the $8.9 billion spent in the previous quarter.

