° WITHit is ringing in 2026 with the release of their latest Black Titanium Band for Apple Watch. Featured in a sleek black colorway it’s described as the company’s most durable band yet.

° Baseus has launched its US$179 Nomos II series: a 6-in-1 245W model. It’s designed to serve as a desktop energy hub, featuring dual 0.8m braided USB-C retractable cables, two additional USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, supporting up to six devices simultaneously.

° Ohsnap has released the MCON. Designed to bring console-level precision to mobile gaming in a magnetic, ultra-portable form. It’s now available at ohsnap.com.

