Despite losing at least four more Apple Intelligence researchers recently — including a high-ranking Siri exec — Apple plans to release two new versions of Siri, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

One will be a Gemini-powered model. On January 12 CNBC reported that Apple is teaming up with Google to use Gemini models for an AI-powered Siri. The multiyear partnership will lean on Google’s Gemini and cloud technology for future Apple foundational models, according to a joint statement obtained by CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Here’s the info from the statement: Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.

After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google’s Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users. Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple’s industry-leading privacy standards.

This version of Siri should arrive this year, perhaps with iOS 26.5. The second version isn’t likely to arrive until 2027 and will Apple plans to revamp Siri later this year by turn the digital assistant into the company’s first artificial intelligence chatbot, “thrusting the iPhone maker into a generative AI race dominated by OpenAI and Google,” Gurman says.

The chatbot — code-named Campos — will be embedded deeply into the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems and replace the current Siri interface, according to people familiar with the plan,” he writes. “Users will be able to summon the new service the same way they open Siri now, by speaking the ‘Siri’ command or holding down the side button on their iPhone or iPad.”

The unannounced Siri overhaul will reportedly be announced at this summer’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) as the flagship feature for iOS 27 and macOS 27. If that happens, look for it to roll out in September or October when Apple rolls out its annual iPhone updates.

Gurman adds that, significantly, Siri will be integrated into all of the company’s core apps, including ones for mail, music, podcasts, TV, Xcode programming software and photos. That will allow users to do much more with just their voice.

“For instance, they could ask Siri to find a photo based on a description of its contents and edit it with specific preferences — like cropping and color changes,” he writes. “Or a user could ask Siri within the email app to write a message to a friend about upcoming calendar plans.”

Gurman said the high-ranking Siri executive who left Apple was Stuart Bowers. He was ”one of the company’s most senior executives working on Siri” and left for Google’s artificial intelligence research laboratory DeepMind, he adds. Gurman says the four researchers who left are Yinfei Yang, Haoxuan You, Bailin Wang, and Zirui Wang.

On a related note, in an interview with the tech podcast TBPN, Gurman revealed that Apple was initially “going to rebuild Siri around Claude,” the large language model and chatbot developed by the company Anthropic, before going with Gemini.

Apple has done other work with Anthropic. In May 2025 Bloomberg reported that Apple is working with Anthropic on an updated version of Xcode that will support AI code writing, editing, and testing, reports .

Xcode is a suite of developer tools for building apps on Apple devices. It includes an integrated development environment (IDE) of the same name for macOS, used to develop software for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

Anthropic is an American artificial intelligence startup company founded in 2021. It’s developed a family of large language models named Claude as a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

The updated version of Xcode will integrate the Claude Sonnet model, according to Bloomberg. The article says Apple is slowly rolling it out internally for employees to use.

