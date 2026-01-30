In quarter four (Q4) of 2025, the global smartphone average selling price (ASP) crossed the US$400 mark for the first time in a quarter, while shipments increased by 5% year-over-year (YoY), according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

At 23% YoY, Apple witnessed the highest revenue growth among the top five brands in Q4 2025, driven by its iPhone 17 series. Apple’s revenue share in the market stood at 59%.

“Apple’s growth was driven by the iPhone 17 series, benefitting from the upgrade super-cycle,” says Counterpoint Research Director Jeff Fieldhack. “At the same time, an ASP uplift across regions drove stronger revenue growth, as Pro versions gained share. Revenues grew across regions, setting records in the US, China, Latin America (LATAM), Western Europe, Middle East and South Asia.”

At 17% YoY, Samsung witnessed the highest shipment growth among the top five brands in Q4 2025, driven by the strong performance of its A series across regions. Samsung’s revenue grew 12% YoY during the same period.

According to Counterpoint, global smartphone revenues grew 13% YoY in Q4 2025, reaching their highest-ever levels for a quarter, driven by premiumization, promotions and holiday demand.

