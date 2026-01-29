Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: A new trial suggests Apple Watch could make a meaningful difference in what happens after atrial fibrillation ablation, not by changing the procedure itself, but by changing what patients and doctors catch afterward.

° From Apple Newsroom: Apple offers a look behind the scenes of Kyle Hanagami’s viral dance creations made with Final Cut Pro.

° From MacRumors: Apple has stopped signing several iOS updates released earlier this week, preventing users from installing them even if they still appear in Software Update. The affected versions include iOS 12, iOS 15, iOS 16, and iOS 18.

° From TechCrunch: Apple tells Patreon to move creators to in-app purchase for subscriptions by November.

° From Macworld: Intel’s latest chip proves again that Apple made the right decision. Panther Lake falls short of M5 performance.

° From CNBC: Nvidia will become TSMC’s largest customer this year, according to analyst estimates and Huang himself. Apple is believed to currently be TSMC’s largest customer.

° From Newsweek: Apple users relying on Google Chrome to browse the web may need to reconsider their options after both Apple and Google issued serious warnings that could affect millions of devices.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Ty Wayman, brand manager for ESR, explains how their MagSlim 25W Qi 2.2 magnetic power bank addresses the heating issues associated with the higher power with cryo-boost that actively cool phones for faster wireless charging.

