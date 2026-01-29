Apple is offering Apple Play users in the U.S. a discount on flowers ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Customers can get US $20 off of a 1-800-Flowers purchase of $49.99 or more. The discount is available from through February 12. It’s available when ordering flowers from the 1-800-Flowers website or app. To get the deal, use ‌Apple Pay‌ when checking out, and enter the promo code APPLEPAY.

