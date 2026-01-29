Apple’s iPhone 16 was the best-selling smartphone globally in 2025, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Handset Model Sales Tracker.

Apple and Samsung dominated the Top 10 list for the fourth consecutive year, with these 10 models contributing 19% of the overall smartphone sales in 2025.

“Apple maintained a strong presence in the Top 10 rankings, with the iPhone 16 leading and further widening the gap with the next positions,” said Counterpoint Research Director Harshit Rastogi. “The iPhone 17 series achieved 16% higher sales than the predecessor series during its first full quarter in the market, driven by strong initial demand in key markets such as the US, China and Western Europe. The base iPhone 17 model has been the standout performer this year, offering significant upgrades like higher refresh rate, increased RAM and larger base storage, bringing it closer than ever to the Pro variants.”

Apple’s new addition in 2025, the iPhone 16e, resulted in additional sales. The smartphone enables easier entry into the ecosystem, offering the latest capabilities with strategic trade-offs. Japan and the US remained the key markets for the model with consistent sales.

Samsung captured three spots in the list with the Galaxy A16 5G becoming the best-selling Android smartphone of 2025, offering a balance of hardware and software capabilities. The earlier-than-expected refresh of the Galaxy A17 5G resulted in slightly lower sales for the A16 5G.

For 2026, the memory shortage is forecasted to extensively impact entry-to-mid-segment smartphones, the sales of which remain highly concentrated in emerging markets like the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. As a result, the flagship smartphones are expected to further increase their presence and sales contribution to the overall market. While replacement cycles are expected to grow, financing, trade-ins and the refurbished market are likely to alleviate the stress.

