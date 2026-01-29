The latest research from Omdia reveals that global smartphone shipments grew by 2% in 2025 to 1.25 billion units, marking the highest annual level since 2021. However, it was good news for Apple.

All regions grew compared to 2024, except for Greater China, which marginally declined amid the fading effect of the national subsidy scheme that boosted its performance in early 2025. Strong demand from both upgraders and replacement-buyers continued to boost the market, as several vendors broke records despite uncertainty reigning in the business environment throughout the year.

The smartphone market ended quarter four of 2025 with 4% year-over-year growth, bolstered by seasonal tailwinds and strong vendor performance, according to Omdia. Despite this momentum, rising costs for key components and memory late in the period have started to dampen volume growth expectations for the start of 2026, notes the research group.

Apple delivered its highest annual volume ever in 2025 as iPhone shipments grew 7% to 240.6 million units, helping it maintain the title as the world’s largest vendor for the third consecutive year. An all-time high quarterly iPhone volume in quarter four of 2025 fueled its performance, with Apple notably posting 26% year-on-year growth in Mainland China driven by stronger iPhone 17 series demand.

Samsung delivered a meaningful rebound in 2025 after three consecutive years of annual declines, growing 7% year-on-year (YoY) and finishing marginally behind Apple. The year culminated in a standout fourth quarter, with shipments up 16% YoY, supported by resilient flagship demand alongside a notable recovery in mass-market volumes.

