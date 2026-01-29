Apple has announced in an “X” post that “F1” is the most-watched film in Apple TV history.

In the post, star Brad Pitt announces the accomplishment to be “impressive.” The film is now streaming on Apple TV.

“F1” is nominated for Best Picture at the 2026 Academy Awards. It’s Laos nominated for BAFTA, Online Film Critics, Artio, Black Reel, AAFCA, and Astra Awards.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related