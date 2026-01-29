The non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has launched an “Encrypt It Already” campaign, push to get companies to offer stronger privacy protections to data and communications by implementing end-to-end encryption.

If that name sounds a little familiar, it’s because this is a “spiritual successor” to EFF’s 2019 campaign, Fix It Already, a campaign where the non-profit pushed companies to fix longstanding issues.

EFF says end-to-end encryption is the best way to protect our conversations and data. It ensures the company that provides a service cannot access the data or messages you store on it.

MacRumors notes that Apple’s iCloud already provides end-to-end encryption for more than a dozen data categories by default. For users looking for additional protection, Apple offers an optional feature called Advanced Data Protection that extends end-to-end encryption to iCloud Backup, Notes, Photos, Voice Memos, and more. However, the EFF wants Apple to go further.

For example, the non-profit says Apple and Google should deliver on a promise to implement end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging. Last year, Apple said it planned to add support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages to the Messages app in future iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS updates, but it didn’t offer a specific timeframe.

The EFF is an American international non-profit digital rights group based in San Francisco, California. It was founded in 1990 to promote Internet civil liberties.

