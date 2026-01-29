Apple’s rumored variable aperture camera system for this year’s iPhone 18 Pro models has reached the sampling stage, according the Chinese leaker “Smart Pikachu.”

MacRumors notes that a variable aperture on the iPhone 18 Pro could improve exposure control, particularly for video. By reducing light optically, it could help maintain natural motion blur and smoother exposure in bright conditions. Here are some of the other rumors about the iPhone 18 line-up, which should arrive in September or October:

° The Dynamic Island cutout on the iPhone 18 Pro models will be approximately 35% narrower than it is on the iPhone 17 Pro models.

° The iPhone 18 Pro will have a front camera cutout in the top-left corner of the screen alongside a new under-display Face ID system.

° The iPhone 18 Pro Max may be the heaviest iPhone yet.

° The iPhone 18 Pro could drop the current two-tone look of the rear casing found on the iPhone 17 Pro in favor of a more seamless aesthetic.

° All flagship models will be equipped with a 24-megapixel front facing camera, up from 18 megapixels on iPhone 17 models,

° They’ll have variable aperture lenses, and the main and telephoto lens will feature a larger aperture.

° The base model may pack 50% more memory than the base model of the iPhone 17.

° Apple is working to simplify the Camera Control button component to reduce costs.

° Apple will stick with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays (rounded up) for 2027’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, respectively.

° The iPhone 18 models will have displays that use less battery power than current models.

° The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and so-called iPhone 18 Fold will be equipped with Apple’s A20 chip.

° They will have a major leap in memory performance.

° They will have A20 chips manufactured with TSMC’s 2nm process.

° They will sport the C2 modem, a follow-up to Apple’s C1 modem.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related