Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter that ended December 27, 2025.

The company posted quarterly revenue of US$143.8 billion, up 16% year-over-year. Diluted earnings per share was $2.84, up 19 percent year over year.

“Today, Apple is proud to report a remarkable, record-breaking quarter, with revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16% from a year ago and well above our expectations,” said CEO Tim Cook in a press release. “iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment, and Services also achieved an all-time revenue record, up 14% from a year ago. We are also excited to announce that our installed base now has more than 2.5 billion active devices, which is a testament to incredible customer satisfaction for the very best products and services in the world.”

Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh added: “During the December quarter, our record business performance and strong margins led to EPS [earnings per share] growth of 19%, setting a new all-time EPS record. These exceptionally strong results generated nearly $54 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return almost $32 billion to shareholders.”

Mac revenue was approximately $8.4 million for the quarter, the iPhone approximately $85 million, the iPad $8.6 million, wearables/home/accessories $11.5 million, and Services $30 million. That compares to, respectively, $9 million, $67 million, $8.1 million, $11.8 million, and $26 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2025.

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 12, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 9.

