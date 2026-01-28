Sebastiann de With, a Dutch designer living in Santa Cruz, California, has announced that he’s joined the Design Team at Apple.

In the post he says he’s “so excited to work with the very best team in the world on my favorite products.”

De With is the co-founder of Lux. Lux makes award-winning apps for photography and video like Halide, Kino, Spectre, and Orion.

Here’s some info from this bio:I also run a small design and photography studio, with a focus on motorcycles, technology and typography. You can see some of my design work here, and photography here.

A while ago, I did design work for various companies like Apple, where I worked on iCloud / MobileMe and the Find My apps, as well as Sony, Mozilla, Oracle, frog design, Publicis, HP, and EA.

I also love giving talks about design — though I do it less frequently now that I’m a dad.

Besides my work, I love riding motorcycles, nature, hiking, history, nice things, reading, cooking and humanity.

