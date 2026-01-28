Along with its inclusion in the new Apple Creator Studio bundle, Apple has released Pixelmator Pro for the iPad as a standalone app.

It sports a touch-optimized workspace and Apple Pencil support. You can also transfer work between it and the Mac version of Pixelmator Pro.

Apple acquired the company behind Pixelmator Pro in November 2024. Prior to the app coming to the iPad, Apple offered a less powerful version dubbed simply Pixelmator.

