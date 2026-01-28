In July 2025 it was reported that the fourth season of “Ted Lasso” was underway. Now Deadline reports that the season will make its global debut this summer.

Along with the announcement, the streamer released four first-look images from the new season of the Emmy-winning comedy in which the title character (Jason Sudeikis) taking on the coaching of a women’s soccer team.

As Deadline revealed last year, Season 4 of “Ted Lasso” is expected to pick up in Kansas, where Ted returned at the end of Season 3, before he heads back to London, accompanied by Henry (at least for some of the time).

Season 4 reunites original cast members Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Hunt and Jeremy Swift who are all reprising their beloved original characters alongside new Season 4 additions including Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Feely.

