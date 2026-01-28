Apple’s Creator Studio app collection for the Mac and iPad is now available at the company’s respective app stores.

The apps included with Apple Creator Studio for video editing, music making, creative imaging, and visual productivity. Exciting new intelligent features and premium content build on familiar experiences of Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform to make Apple Creator Studio an exciting subscription suite to empower creators of all disciplines while protecting their privacy, said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Service.

He said Final Cut Pro introduces new video editing tools and intelligent features for Mac and iPad to improve the efficiency of even the most complex workflows For the first time, Pixelmator Pro is coming to iPad with an experience optimized for touch and the Apple Pencil.

Music creation with Logic Pro for Mac and iPad introduces even more intelligent features like Synth Player and Chord ID to inspire anyone to write, produce, and mix a range of popular music, Cue said. And with Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform, Apple Creator Studio subscribers can be more expressive and productive with new premium content and intelligent features across Mac, iPad, and iPhone, he added.

Apple Creator Studio is available for US$12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a one-month free trial, and includes access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad; Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on Mac; and intelligent features and premium content for Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

College students and educators can subscribe for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year. Alternatively, users can also choose to purchase the Mac versions of Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage individually as a one-time purchase on the Mac App Store.

However, there’ss no way to subscribe to just a single Creator Studio app at a lower price, as Apple only offers an all-in-one subscription.

