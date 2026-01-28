Apple has updated its Keynote, Numbers, and Pages apps for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. However, the apps in the new Apple Creator Studio bundle have features that the stand-alone apps aren’t receiving.

Here’s what’s new in the Keynote app for all users:

• Experience a new, more fluid way to work on your presentations with Liquid Glass

• Access the full set of advanced options and controls right from the new menu bar in iPadOS 26

• Make text and other objects pop with extra brightness and vibrant color using HDR on supported displays

• Add personality to your work with new editable shapes

Here’s what’s new in the Keynote app for Apple Creator Studio subscribers:

• Make your work stand out with an exclusive new collection of professionally-designed themes

• Explore high-quality photos, graphics, and illustrations for your presentation in the all-new Content Hub

• Find inspiration faster with collections of new Apple-curated content in the Content Hub

• Create stunning images and graphics right in your document, apply quick edits, or adjust the style using AI

• Increase the clarity and detail of existing images and graphics using Super Resolution

• Use Auto Crop to generate suggestions for how to frame your image

• Transform a text outline into a first draft of slides for a new or existing presentation (beta)

• Automatically generate presenter notes based on context from your presentation (beta)

• Quickly clean up your slide’s layout, spacing, alignment, and typography (beta)

• Collaborate on larger files shared via iCloud–now up to 4GB

Here’s what’s new in the Numbers app for all users:

• Experience a new, more fluid way to work on your spreadsheets with Liquid Glass

• Access the full set of advanced options and controls right from the new menu bar in iPadOS 26

• Add personality to your work with new editable shapes

Here’s what’s new in the Numbers app for Apple Creator Studio subscribers:

• Make your work stand out with an exclusive new collection of professionally-designed templates

• Explore high-quality photos, graphics, and illustrations for your document in the all-new Content Hub

• Find inspiration faster with collections of new Apple-curated content in the Content Hub

• Create stunning images and graphics right in your document, apply quick edits, or adjust the style using AI

• Increase the clarity and detail of existing images and graphics using Super Resolution

• Use Auto Crop to generate suggestions for how to frame your image

• Use Magic Fill to suggest data or generate formulas based on pattern recognition

• Collaborate on larger files shared via iCloud–now up to 4GB

Here’s what’s new in the Pages app for all users:

• Experience a new, more fluid way to work on your documents with Liquid Glass

• Access the full set of advanced options and controls right from the new menu bar in iPadOS 26

• Add personality to your work with new editable shapes

Here’s what’s new in the Pages app for Apple Creator Studio subscribers:

• Make your work stand out with an exclusive new collection of professionally-designed templates

• Explore high-quality photos, graphics, and illustrations for your document in the all-new Content Hub

• Find inspiration faster with collections of new Apple-curated content in the Content Hub

• Create stunning images and graphics right in your document, apply quick edits, or adjust the style using AI

• Increase the clarity and detail of existing images and graphics using Super Resolution

• Use Auto Crop to generate suggestions for how to frame your image

• Collaborate on larger files shared via iCloud–now up to 4GB

