Apple has updated its Keynote, Numbers, and Pages apps for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. However, the apps in the new Apple Creator Studio bundle have features that the stand-alone apps aren’t receiving.
Here’s what’s new in the Keynote app for all users:
• Experience a new, more fluid way to work on your presentations with Liquid Glass
• Access the full set of advanced options and controls right from the new menu bar in iPadOS 26
• Make text and other objects pop with extra brightness and vibrant color using HDR on supported displays
• Add personality to your work with new editable shapes
Here’s what’s new in the Keynote app for Apple Creator Studio subscribers:
• Make your work stand out with an exclusive new collection of professionally-designed themes
• Explore high-quality photos, graphics, and illustrations for your presentation in the all-new Content Hub
• Find inspiration faster with collections of new Apple-curated content in the Content Hub
• Create stunning images and graphics right in your document, apply quick edits, or adjust the style using AI
• Increase the clarity and detail of existing images and graphics using Super Resolution
• Use Auto Crop to generate suggestions for how to frame your image
• Transform a text outline into a first draft of slides for a new or existing presentation (beta)
• Automatically generate presenter notes based on context from your presentation (beta)
• Quickly clean up your slide’s layout, spacing, alignment, and typography (beta)
• Collaborate on larger files shared via iCloud–now up to 4GB
Here’s what’s new in the Numbers app for all users:
• Experience a new, more fluid way to work on your spreadsheets with Liquid Glass
• Access the full set of advanced options and controls right from the new menu bar in iPadOS 26
• Add personality to your work with new editable shapes
Here’s what’s new in the Numbers app for Apple Creator Studio subscribers:
• Make your work stand out with an exclusive new collection of professionally-designed templates
• Explore high-quality photos, graphics, and illustrations for your document in the all-new Content Hub
• Find inspiration faster with collections of new Apple-curated content in the Content Hub
• Create stunning images and graphics right in your document, apply quick edits, or adjust the style using AI
• Increase the clarity and detail of existing images and graphics using Super Resolution
• Use Auto Crop to generate suggestions for how to frame your image
• Use Magic Fill to suggest data or generate formulas based on pattern recognition
• Collaborate on larger files shared via iCloud–now up to 4GB
Here’s what’s new in the Pages app for all users:
• Experience a new, more fluid way to work on your documents with Liquid Glass
• Access the full set of advanced options and controls right from the new menu bar in iPadOS 26
• Add personality to your work with new editable shapes
Here’s what’s new in the Pages app for Apple Creator Studio subscribers:
• Make your work stand out with an exclusive new collection of professionally-designed templates
• Explore high-quality photos, graphics, and illustrations for your document in the all-new Content Hub
• Find inspiration faster with collections of new Apple-curated content in the Content Hub
• Create stunning images and graphics right in your document, apply quick edits, or adjust the style using AI
• Increase the clarity and detail of existing images and graphics using Super Resolution
• Use Auto Crop to generate suggestions for how to frame your image
• Collaborate on larger files shared via iCloud–now up to 4GB
