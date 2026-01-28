Apple CEO Tim Cook has responded to events in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where two people were shot and killed by U.S. ICE officials.

In an internal memo to Apple employees, obtained by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Cook said he is “heartbroken by the events in Minneapolis. Here is the full memo:

I’m heartbroken by the events in Minneapolis, and my prayers and deepest sympathies are with the families, with the communities, and with everyone that’s been affected.

This is a time for deescalation. I believe America is strongest when we live up to our highest ideals, when we treat everyone with dignity and respect no matter who they are or where they’re from, and when we embrace our shared humanity. This is something Apple has always advocated for. I had a good conversation with the president this week where I shared my views, and I appreciate his openness to engaging on issues that matter to us all.

I know this is very emotional and challenging for so many. I am proud of how deeply our teams care about the world beyond our walls. That empathy is one of Apple’s greatest strengths and it is something I believe we all cherish.

Cook has been accused (including by me) of “kowtowing” to the Trump administration. We’ll see if his conversation with the President has any impact (though I’m skeptical it will).

